497 student-athletes power Bicol in Palarong Pambansa '17

LEGASPI CITY 4/18/17 (Bicol Standard) – Four hundred and ninety seven (497) student-athletes from the Bicol Region will see action during the Palarong Pambansa on April 23 to 29 in the province of Antique.
Also included in the delegation are 126 coaches, assistant coaches and chaperons, who will compose the Team Bicol.
A Bicol Standard source said that security is tight owing to the incidents that happened in Bohol last week.
The entire delegation is billeted at San Pedro Elementary School and San Pedro High School in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.
The Bicolano student–athletes were selected from the thirteen Schools Divisions of the Region in the said regional group.
Meanwhile, it was also learned that 456 athletes will compete in the regular events, 35 in special events, and six in the demonstrative competitions.
The Division of of Camarines Sur, the 2017 Palarong Bicol champion comprised the majority of the players, with 163 athletes.
Catanduanes Schools District and Sorsogon City Schools District both have at least 6 delegates each.
The total budget for this year’s Bicol delegates is Php10 million provided by the central office of the Department of Education and an additional Php 850,000.00 that was raised from the Bicol Fun Run.