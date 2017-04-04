4 die in road in Cam Sur road mishap

The fatalities were identified as Ricardo Arce, driver of the motorcycle with side car, Dominique Brandes, 3 years old, Mark Patrick Nicko Molina and Frederick Ace Henry Arce, residents of Barangays Ayugan and La Purisima, Ocampo, Camarines Sur.
The initial investigation report says that the motorcycle with side car driven by Ricardo Arce tried to overtake a ten-wheeler truck driven by Diolito Reambonanza, when a Florencia bus that was running in an opposite direction and collided head-on the motorcycle
As a result of the collision, the three passengers of the motorcycle together with the driver were thrown out and run over by the bus and the trailer truck.
Allegedly, the driver of the Florencia bus, identified as Antonio Aquidan, did not notice the approaching motorcycle because it had no head light.
Meanwhile, the truck driver and the driver of the Florencia bus are in the custody of the Ocampo Municipal Police Station for further investigation.