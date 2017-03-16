VP Leni rallies Nagueños’ support, lashes at detractors

In attendance were Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr., Naga City Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion, Councilors Nene de Asis, Elmer Baldemoro, Miles Arroyo, Jun Lavadia, Lito del Rosario, Vidal Castillo, Ray-an Rentoy, and Buddy del Castillo.
Also present were members of civil society groups, several represetatives of private and public schools, and other organizations within Naga City and the third congressional district of Camarines Sur.
A majority of the attendees were members of Lakas ng Kababaihan, a group founded by the vice president and her late husband, and several members of the Persons with Disability (PWD) sector.
Mayor John Bongat, however, was absent from the occasion.
It will be recalled that Bongat earlier announced that he will not attend the event until after his family gets justice following cyberbullying from netizens.
Apart from Mayor Bongat, City Councilors Jose Rañola (a relative of the mayor’s wife) and Greg Abonal did not attend the prayer rally.
Robredo said the issues hurled against her are old, recycled issues used against their family, and should not be believed.
“Tubod kamo na imbuelto si Jesse sa jueteng? Sa drugs? Na may pinagadan si Jesse?” (Do you believe that [former Mayor] Jesse was involved in jueteng? In drugs? That he had somebody killed?”) she asked the crowd, to which her supporters shouted “Dai” (No).
The issues in #NagaLeaks, she said, do not only concern her family, but also the City of Naga itself.
What hurt her the most, she said, was that the city’s good name and reputation are being tarnished by the affronts on social media.
Worse, she said, was that the people behind #NagaLeaks are hiding behind fake identities, and thus cannot easily be made accountable for their actions.
It would be good if those issues are discussed here in Naga, because you are all aware of the situation, but since they are discussed nationwide, it is my responsibility to confront the issues and react, she said.
Robredo pledged to make those involved in #NagaLeaks to make them answerable for their irresponsible actuations.