Top Nabua drug suspect falls

In an interview by the BICOL STANDARD, Police Chief Inspector John Murray Cutaran, the town’s Chief of Police confirmed that Orlando P. Bigayan, a resident of Brgy. San Antonio, along with Zaldy V. San Jose and Joey A. Bernales, both residents of Brgy. San Agustin, Iriga City were all arrested in the said police operation.
Confiscated from their possession were 9 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu, 1 heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected marijuana, an improvised pistol loaded with one piece of live ammunition for shotgun, and the buy-bust money.
It will be recalled that two years ago, Bigayan was the subject of police surveillance due to his alleged participation in the distribution and sale of drugs in the towns in the Rinconada area, including the City of Iriga, and in the adjacent municipalities of Albay.
PCI Cutaran confirmed the report that he (Bigayan) is a drug surrenderee last year, during the initial stage of the implementation of Oplan Tokhang.
Meanwhile, apart from his alleged connection with illegal drug trade, Bigayan’s name was also mentioned in some illegal activities, including the theft of fighting cocks here and adjacent municipalities.
One of the more prominent incidents was the theft of at least 72 heads of fighting cocks, valued at P600,000.00 in August 2015, where his name came up as among those who were investigated.
Eng. Ramiro Fortuna Jr., the owner of Aribawong Farm located at Brgy. San Antonio, was not able to identify the persons who stole his fighting cocks.
Antecedent to this report, residents here believe that this town has been used as the staging area for the illegal drug trade allegedly due to presence of several notorious persons believed to be involved in selling the prohibited commodity.
Bigayan’s name was one of those repeatedly identified, the police report says.
Regarding the allegation that arrested Bigayan is allegedly an asset or informer of the police, PCI Cutaran belied said report.