Ten Oustanding Students of Bicol to be awarded today

LEGAZPI CITY 3/9/2017 (Bicol Standard) –The Ten Outstanding Students of Bicol 2017 will be presented in a ceremony today by the Ako Bicol Partylist and the Commission on Higher Education at the Bicol University.
The Ten Outstanding Students of Bicol 2017 are Maegan Alexis A. Almasco and Katherine Princess Vista, both from University of Northeastern Philippines, Iriga City; Romeo B. Sotto Jr. and Claudette May B. Mora, both from University of Saint Anthony, also in Iriga City; Juvin M. Durante, Cristia Shiena S. Amparo, Christine Mae Valencia, all from University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, Camarines Sur; and Charles Michael G. Salas of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges; Karen Daniela Besmonte of Aquinas University of Legazpi or AUL and Karen V. Segovia of Divine Word College of Legazpi.
The Ten Outstanding Students of Bicol gives due recognition to ten diligent, talented, and dedicated youths from the Bicol region.
Senator Sonny Angara will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker.