SPORTS | PBA All-Star teams named

MANILA -- The PBA announced on Sunday night the three All-Star selections that will help Gilas in its preparations for the SEABA Men's Championship.
Through a public announcement in between its scheduled Commissioner's Cup doubleheader at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, the league unveiled the Mindanao, Luzon, and Visayas All-Stars that will take on Gilas in the three-leg PBA All-Star Week on April 26-30 in key cities in each of the main island groups.
Current Gilas pool member Jio Jalalon will lead the Mindanao along with fellow Star Hotshots Rafi Reavis, PJ Simon, and Mark Barroca.
Also joining Team Mindanao, which will host Gilas on April 26 at the Xavier University Gym in Cagayan De Oro, are Jalalon's fellow CDO natives Carlo Lastimosa and Glenn Khobuntin of NLEX.
Completing Team Mindanao are Phoenix's Cyrus Baguio, Alaska's Sonny Thoss, San Miguel's RR Garcia, Meralco's Baser Amer, and Blackwater's Mac Belo.
NLEX's Bradwyn Guinto and Fonzo Gotladera, Phoenix's Norbert Torres and Matt Wright, SMB's Junemar Fajardo, Ginebra's Kevin Ferrer, TNT's RR Pogoy, Alaska's Carl Cruz, Mahindra's LA Revilla, and GlobalPort's Terrence Romeo make up the Gilas pool lineup for the CDO leg.
Meanwhile, seven Gilas veterans were named to the Luzon All-Stars that will face Gilas at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena on April 28.
Star's Paul Lee and Marc Pingris, TNT's Jayson Castro and Ranidel De Ocampo, Ginebra's LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar, and Alaska's Calvin Abueva headline Team Luzon alongside SMB's Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, and Arwind Santos, GlobalPort's Stanley Pringle, and Ginebra's Mark Caguioa.
Guinto, Torres, Wright, Cruz, and Ferrer will still be part of Gilas' lineup in the Lucena leg, and they will be joined by Meralco's Jonathan Grey and Ed Daquioag, SMB's Arnold Van Opstal, Rain Or Shine's Mike Tolomia and Raymond Almazan, Star's Allein Maliksi, and Blackwater's Almond Vosotros.
Fajardo and Romeo will then join the Visayas All-Stars in the PBA All-Star Week's final stop at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu on April 30.
Fajardo's fellow Cebuano Dondon Hontiveros of Alaska also made the Team Visayas roster, and they will be joined as well by ROS' Jericho Cruz, Jeff Chan, and James Yap, SMB's Ronald Tubid and Chris Ross, Star's Aldrech Ramos, Ginebra's Joe Devance, and NLEX's Asi Taulava.
Abueva, Castro, Aguilar, Belo, and Jalalon on the other hand, will join Pogoy, Almazan, Maliksi, and Revilla at the Gilas side.
Completing the national pool lineup for the Lapu-Lapu leg are TNT's Troy Rosario and GlobalPort's Von Pessumal. (PNA)