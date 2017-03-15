SP Cam Sur junks Mayor Bongalonta's motion to dismiss

This was confirmed by Board Member Amador Simando in an interview by the BICOL STANDARD.
It will be recalled that two complaints were filed against the town mayor, a criminal one with the Ombudsman and an administrative one with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.
In the administrative complaint, the records show that the summons was received by respondent Bongalonta last January 31. Since he was given 15 days to file his answer, Simando said he was therefore expected to file the same not later that February 15, 2017.
Before the expiration of the said period, Bongalonta filed an ex parte motion to extend the time to answer, which was granted
He was, however, expected to submit his answer to the administrative complaint last March 2.
But last February 28, 2017, instead of filing his answer, he again filed a second ex parte motion to be given another extension of 15 days, which the Sangguniang Panlalawigan did not approve for the reason that they believed it to be a dilatory tactic.
Meanwhile, Simando added that even before the resolution of the second ex parte motion for extension to file answer, respondent Bongalonta also filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
He said that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan cannot pass upon the issue since up to the present, the internal rules on resolving administrative case have not been published yet.
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan retorted by saying that there is no doubt that the issue can be deliberated upon by the entire members, since they have earlier approved to adopt the Local Government Code, which allows it.
On the basis of the said explaination, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has junked the motion to dismiss.
Meanwhile, the administrative complaint will be tackled by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as a whole.