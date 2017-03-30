Salceda is new DND advisory council chair

MSAC was established along the principles of the Performance Government System or PGS, which promotes “good governance, transparency and accountability within the framework of stakeholders’ engagement and consultations, in accordance with the council protocols.”
It aims to ensure that DND is able to perform its defense mandate, and guide and help assess the implementation of its various policies and programs for the protection of the people and the state under PDTR 2028.
Salceda, who was first appointed as MSAC adviser prior to his election as its chairman also sits as chair of the Regional Advisory Committee for Philippine National Police Transformation and Development in the Bicol Region.
He presently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the AFP reserve force and is the regional commander of the 33rd Air Force Group Reserve in Bicol.
Salceda and other MSAC members took their oath of office last March 9 at Camp Gen. E. Aguinaldo in Quezon City in front of senior defense officials. (PNA)
It aims to ensure that DND is able to perform its defense mandate, and guide and help assess the implementation of its various policies and programs for the protection of the people and the state under PDTR 2028.
Salceda, who was first appointed as MSAC adviser prior to his election as its chairman also sits as chair of the Regional Advisory Committee for Philippine National Police Transformation and Development in the Bicol Region.
He presently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the AFP reserve force and is the regional commander of the 33rd Air Force Group Reserve in Bicol.
Salceda and other MSAC members took their oath of office last March 9 at Camp Gen. E. Aguinaldo in Quezon City in front of senior defense officials. (PNA)