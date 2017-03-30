Pirated CDs worth Php1M seized in Bicol

DARAGA, Albay 3/30/17 (Bicol Standard) – Over a hundred sacks of pirated CDs and DVDs were confiscated from sellers along Rizal St. here Wednesday night.
The 101 sacks of CDs and DVDs have an estimated market value of Php 1,140,000.00.
Said operation was led by Optical Media Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Anselmo B. Adriano, along with personnel of the Daraga Municipal Police Station.
The pirated CDs were confiscated pursuant to Republic Act 9239, otherwise known as the Optical Media Board Law.
More than 10 stalls were closed down, according to the police, due to the operation.
Said CDs will be the basis for the filing of criminal complaints, the Optical Media Board said.