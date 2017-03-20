Php5.6M worth of shabu seized in Cam Sur

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
Siblings Macneil Abines and Christian Abines, the suspects, are sons of a retired police officer.
The operation at Diaz St. corner Barlin, Barangay Del Rosario was carried out by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The suspects have allegedly surrendered to Municipal Mayor Anthony Reyes last year.
In an interview, the suspects admitted that they supplied illegal drugs to the towns of Minalabac, San Fernando, Pasacao, Pamplona, and Libmanan, among others.
The search warrant was issued by Executive Judge Pablo Formaran of the Regional Trial Court in Naga City.
Apart from the Abines brothers, four other persons were arrested, namely Ivan Soreta, Bobby Piquit, Milan Cabase, and Benjamin Araojo.
Other details of this operation were not made available pending interrogation by the apprehending officers. (With report from Oscar Esmenda)