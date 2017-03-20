Monday, March 20, 2017

Home » , , , , , , » Php5.6M worth of shabu seized in Cam Sur

Php5.6M worth of shabu seized in Cam Sur

Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
MILAOR, Camarines Sur 3/20/2017—Over a kilo of shabu with a street value of Php5.6 million was confiscated last night from two brothers who are suspected to be major drug dealers in this town and adjacent municipalities.

Siblings Macneil Abines and Christian Abines, the suspects, are sons of a retired police officer.

The operation at Diaz St. corner Barlin, Barangay Del Rosario was carried out by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspects have allegedly surrendered to Municipal Mayor Anthony Reyes last year.

In an interview, the suspects admitted that they supplied illegal drugs to the towns of Minalabac, San Fernando, Pasacao, Pamplona, and Libmanan, among others.

The search warrant was issued by Executive Judge Pablo Formaran of the Regional Trial Court in Naga City.

Apart from the Abines brothers, four other persons were arrested, namely Ivan Soreta, Bobby Piquit, Milan Cabase, and Benjamin Araojo.

Other details of this operation were not made available pending interrogation by the apprehending officers. (With report from Oscar Esmenda)
Share:

Featured Post

Labo Bridge 2 probed

Labo Bridge 2 Photo by Romil del Moro/BICOLSTANDARD.COM DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—Advocacy group Citizen’s Crime Watch (...

 