PHP1.5M equipment for PWDs, women’s livelihood projects in Albay

Ms. Eva Grageda, officer-in-charge of Albay Social Welfare and Development (SWDO), said computer sets with software and printers were distributed to all 18 towns and cities in the province that are intended for data banking and online registration of the so-called PWDs or persons with disabilities.
“The data banking and online registration will benefit at least 15,000 registered PWDs throughout the province,” she said.
She added that aside from computer sets, they have also provided medical equipment to therapy centers in Guinobatan and Tiwi to upgrade the satellite rehabilitation centers being manned by local government units (LGUs).
Meanwhile, around 1,944 members of KALIPI or Kalipunan Ng Mga Liping Pilipina, an active women's organization in the province, will also benefit from the livelihood equipment and materials distributed to the municipalities of Tiwi, Sto Domingo and Tabaco City.
According to Grageda, each KALIPI group was given a sewing machine, sewing materials and accessories.
“The KALIPI group from Tabaco City will produce school uniforms, curtains, pillow cases and bed covers while Sto Domingo and Tiwi will be producing T-shirts, eco-bags and mats,” she said.
KALIPI groups from the three areas were the first to submit their proposal for livelihood but she added that the provincial SWDO also expects KALIPI organizations from other municipalities to submit their proposed livelihood programs. (by Mike de la Rama, PNA)
