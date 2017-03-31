Paracale businesswoman arrested due to drugs

Friday, March 31, 2017

PARACALE, Camarines Norte 3/31/17 (Bicol Standard) –A local businesswoman here identified as Ailene Delemios y Cereno, 42 years old, was arrested this morning during the implementation of a search warrant by the combined operatives of the government.

The police report said her arrest was made at around 6 am today at her residence at Brgy. Poblacion Norte, this town.

The joint elements of the Paracale MPS, RDEU5, and PIB in coordination with PDEA 5 had her residence searched and nine pieces of small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu were recovered.

The search warrant was implemented and witnessed by media representatives and barangay officials.

As of this writing, the suspect is being interrogated at the police headquarters here.
