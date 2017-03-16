67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards issues call for entries

The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc. has announced its call for entries to the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature. This year’s competition is also accepting submissions to the Novel and Nobela categories, which are offered only every two years.
Established in 1950 in honor of Don Carlos Palanca Sr., the Palanca Awards aims to continue developing Philippine literature by providing incentives to writers and serve as a repository of our literary treasures for generations to come.
The regular categories for this year are as follows:
Novel and Nobela categories
English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;]
Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;
Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.
Young writers below 18 years old may also begin crafting their entries to the Kabataan Division with the theme “How can the youth contribute to building interest in Philippine culture and literature?” (Kabataan Essay) and “Paano makaaambag ang mga kabataan sa pagsulong ng interes sa kultura at panitikang Pilipino?” (Kabataan Sanaysay).
The contest is open to all Filipino or former Filipino citizens of all ages, except current directors, officers, and employees of the Palanca Foundation. Published/produced works, which were first published or first produced between 01 May 2016 to 30 April 2017, and/or unpublished/unproduced works may be entered in the contest. Contestants may submit only one entry per category. The deadline of submission is on April 30, 2017.
For official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Foundation offices at Unit 603, 6th Floor Park Trade Centre Bldg., 1716 Investment Drive, Madrigal Business Park, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City or at Unit 3G, OPL Bldg., 100 C. Palanca St., Legaspi Village, Makati City, or download from the CPMA website <www.palancaawards.com.ph>.
Winners will be awarded at a special ceremony to be held on September 1, 2017. For inquiries and other concerns, participants may contact the CPMA Administrator Ms. Leslie Layoso through email at cpawards@palancaawards.com.ph or at (632) 511-0003 / +639108878552.