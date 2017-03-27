Monday, March 27, 2017

NEDA OKs 5 multi-million projects for Bicol


MANILA 3/27/17 (Bicol Standard)–At least 5 big-ticket projects in the Bicol region are part of the 55 flagship projects that the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) aims to complete or break ground by 2022.

These include the Camarines Sur-Catanduanes Friendship Bridge, Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Development Program, Camarines Sur Expressway, Luzon-Samar Link Bridge, and the Sustainable Bicol River Development Program.

These projects, along with the 50 others, would bring the cumulative amount to be spent by the Duterte administration on infrastructure to almost Php9 trillion.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Ernesto Pernia said these projects are expected to create jobs and facilitate the setup of enterprises.
