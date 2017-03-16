NagaLoves to counter #NagaLeaks in prayer rally

Expected to attend is Vice President Leni Robredo, who has been the target of a series of vicious attacks, which she labelled as baseless.
Dubbed #NagaLoves, the prayer rally aims to "call on everyone to fight this deception, this evil trickery, that makes [the] people suffer."
Marisa David-Belmonte, an ally of the Vice President, is reportedly leading the group of supporters.
"We stand against the lies and abuse initiated by cowards who continue to use fake names and take advantage of the weak and powerless," the group's statement reads.
Mayor John Bongat and his wife Farah have earlier announced that they are not attending the prayer rally.
Meanwhile, Robredo's detractors have sustained their call on social media for the Vice President to directly answer the allegations.
