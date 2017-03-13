NagaLeaks | Naga City mayor decries cyberbullying of wife Farah

Monday, March 13, 2017

NAGA CITY 3/13/17 (Bicol Standard)—Mayor John Bongat lashed at those who dragged of the name of his wife Farah Rañola Bongat into the #NagaLeaks controversy.

In a public statement during the flag ceremony at the City Hall, the local chief executive defended his wife, saying that while it is true that Farah is a Duterte supporter, she is not behind the allegations against Vice President Leni Robredo that went viral last week.

Meanwhile, Farah Bongat also issued a statement saying that they will "put on hold the legal pursuit against the persons allegedly behind this crime that has tarnished and continues to tarnish [her] good name and that of her family's."

She furthermore thanked those who "continue to believe in [their] integrity, especially those who sent words of comfort."

She also asked that Nagueños pray for the truth and for the city.

Farah Bongat is rumored to be eyeing the mayoralty post in the next election.
