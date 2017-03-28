SPOTLIGHT | Here come the sun(flowers)

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

In the upland barangay of Pacol in Naga City, a new tourist destination blooms, promising to make the Maogmang Lugar known for something new: sunflowers.

The destination is on a small flower farm near Caceres Heights, a brief walk from the road, from where the rows and rows of radiant yellow blossoms are hidden.

The sunflowers come in a variety of sizes. Some are as huge as plates, while others are the size of a child's palm.

Tourists, who come from Naga City and even as far as Daet, Camarines Norte, are free to take Instagram-worthy selfies, or purchase sunflowers for as low as P20 per bloom.

Other cut flowers are also available for purchase or picture-taking.

