Naga City ex-mayor upset over VP Leni’s UN video

NAGA CITY 3/17/17 (Bicol Standard)—Former Naga City Mayor and former Camarines Sur 2nd District Representative Sulpicio “Cho” Roco, Jr. has broken his silence on the controversies surrounding Vice President Leni Robredo.
“I have carefully avoided commenting on the vice president's exploits but this once I will: Leni, nakakasopog an guinibo mo!!! (your actions are shameful),” he posted on Facebook.
In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Roco said “Supog na ako ta taga-Naga kaya ako," (I am ashamed because I am from Naga City).
Roco was referring to the video of the Vice President to the United Nations Narcotics body criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.
Roco said the move was uncalled-for.
"Mondo ako na an oportunidad na niregalo sa Naga na magkaigwa nin bise presidente nasayang," (I am sad that the opportunity that was given to Naga City as a gift to have a vice president went to waste),” he said.
Roco is the brother of the late Senator Raul S. Roco and a former ally of the late DILG Sec. Jesse Robredo.
