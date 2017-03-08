Mylce Mella: Let's make change work for women

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
This is the statement of television host and reporter Jessa Mylce Mella as the guest of honor and speaker at the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office Women's Month Celebration Kickoff Ceremony.
In her speech before the police officers, Mella underscored that Women's Month celebration is a reminder of how to properly treat a woman with respect and dignity.
"Dai pigseselebrar an Women's Month para sabihun na dapat babayi sana an pigtatawan nin atensyon. Kundi panahon man ini para sa lado kan kalalakihan, hilingon an mga ina na nagsakit asin nagtios nin kulog para ipangaki kita," she said.
Mella is a staunch advocate of women's rights and gender equality.