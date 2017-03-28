More Sorsogon-Northern Samar ferry schedules eyed

Rep. Cesar Sarmiento said Monday the idea for additional schedules came following the conclusion of the first "House of Representatives Western and Eastern Nautical Highway Expedition” from March 17 to 27.
Sarmiento, House committee chair on transportation, also said that all ferries registered with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) should follow their schedule of departure.
“If they don’t follow that, they are violating the right of the public to be ferried on time”, Sarmiento said in an interview.
Ferries not following their assigned schedule have caused both passengers and goods inconvenience and prolonged their travel time.
The House of Representatives Western and Eastern Nautical Highway Expedition was conducted to give legislators first-hand perspectives on the state of roll-on roll-off projects of the government, the conditions of road network and the transportation system in the provinces.
“The expedition also sought to give the legislators first hand information for the 2018 budget season, and to determine if there are potential and existing infrastructure and tourism projects that need funding support from the national government,” Sarmiento said. (PNA)