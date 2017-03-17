More jobs available for Bicolanos—DOLE

Jobseekers, graduating students, the unemployed, and even returning overseas Filipino workers are invited to attend the job fair in Bicol to be held on March 24 at Sorsogon State College, Bulan Campus, Bulan, Sorsogon.
The DOLE, through the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE), facilitates the conduct of nationwide job fairs in coordination with various local government units, Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs), and higher education institutions (HEIs).
Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III reminded applicants to be armed and ready with the following application requirements: resume or curriculum vitae (bring extra copies for multiple job applications); 2 x 2 ID pictures; certificate of employment for those formerly employed; diploma and/or transcript of records; and authenticated birth certificate.