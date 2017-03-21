Milaor drug den yields Php6M shabu

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
Reyes told the media that Macneil Abines and Christian Abines confirmed to him that their major market covers the towns of Minalabac, San Fernando, Pasacao, Pamplona, and Libmanan, among others.
The siblings were arrested in possession of over a kilo of shabu, believed to have a street value of around Php6 million.
The PDEA agents said that the siblings were so elusive and would not even engage in the selling of shabu in smaller quantities, and thus could not be apprehended in buy-bust operations.
The police, meanwhile, are now investigating the names of those allegedly involved in the drug trade in the abovementioned municipalities. (With report from Oscar Esmenda)