Masbate eyes PEZA accreditation

MASBATE CITY 3/27/17 (Bicol Standard) —The province of Masbate is targeting accreditation from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, (PEZA) Vice Governor Kaye Revil announced earlier today.
|PEZA Director General Charito Plaza with Masbate Vice Gov. Kaye Revil
Masbate is one of the 17 provinces that presented to propose a PEZA site, Revil added.
"With a PEZA site in Masbate, we can expect to be a major player in providing globally competitive & ecologically sustainable business environment that will generate investments, exports & employment," Revil said of the endeavor.
Revil enjoys the support of PEZA Director General Charito Plaza, who earlier said that PEZA will soon market the different types of economic zones in every town, city, and province to investors in other parts of the world.
"PEZA is aggressively promoting President Duterte's dreams of spreading the development to the countryside, creating millions of jobs, utilizing and making productive all lands and islands, enhancing exports and minimizing imports, transferring of technology and attaining overall peace, safety and prosperity for our country and people," Plaza stated.