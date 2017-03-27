LGU Virac clamps down on illegal parking

|Photo: LGU Virac
In the next few days, those who violate the municipal traffic ordinance will face penalties, Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes warned.
Section 46 of Republic Act No. 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) reads: "No driver shall park a vehicle, or permit it to stand, whether attended or unattended, upon a highway in any of the following places: (a) Within an intersection. (b) On a crosswalk. (c) Within six meters of the intersection of curb lines. (d) Within four meters of the driveway entrance to and fire station. (e) Within four meters of a fire hydrant. (f) In front of a private driveway. (g) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the curb or edge of the highway. (h) At any place where official signs have been erected prohibiting parking.
Laynes added that the LGU seeks the cooperation of the public in the enforcement of the law.