Labo Central Terminal project inaugurated

|Labo Central Terminal inauguration
Contributed photo
Town mayor Joseph Ascutia said the modern government facility building in a 7,000-square meter area is more than enough to accommodate the needs of the transport sector in this town.
Ascutia further explained that this project is expected to decongest the major thoroughfares of this fast growing municipality. It will be able provide ample space to buses, jeepneys, vans, and multicabs that have regular trips to nearby municipalities. It will also service those with inter-provincial operations.
“We have provided a space for everybody, including the tricycles, to make them comfortable,” he said.
“I am almost certain that apart from the fact we will be able to generate funds from its operation, the primordial objective of this project is to solve the perennial traffic problem which has hounded us for many years,” he said.
Mayor Ascutia also announced that the said terminal is equipped with modern facilities like CCTV and clean comfort rooms for travellers.
Aside from the Sangguniang Bayan members who attended the inauguration, also present was Governor Edgar Tallado, his wife Josie Tallado, provincial Administrator Alvin Tallado and Vice Governor Jonah G. Pimentel.
Other government officials were also present during the said activity, including members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Barangay Officials, including representatives from the transport groups.
The Land Transportation office headed by Mrs. Nenita Llaban graced the occasion together with Mrs. Victoria Pandi, who was the guest of honor.