Kabihug names SP representative

This after their group received a letter from Gov. Edgardo Tallado requesting them to choose their represenative.
The same request was unanimously approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, according to Vice Gov. Jonah Pimentel.
Caldit, who hails from Capalonga town, is not a member of the Kabihug group.
However, according to Agnes Salvino of the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Provincial Office, membership is not necessary as long as the represenative has a Certificate of Affirmation from the NCIP.
Caldit will have a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and will receive the benefits of a regular member.
He will represent the 3,000 members of the Kabihug in the province.
Meantime, Tallado also requested the Women and Family and Agricultural sectors to select their represenatatives.