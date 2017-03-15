Judge Lelu Contreras says she’s ready to face the media today

It will be recalled that the SP requested the Supreme Court (SC) to immediately relieve the judge from her position, both as Executive Judge of the RTC and as RTC Judge of Branch 42.
The said resolution anchored their claim on the alleged actuations by Contreras relative to the delay in the issuance of the Search Warrant involving the mega shabu laboratory located at Brgy. Palta Small here.
Earlier, Contreras said she had already clarified those issues that are again cast against her in a letter published in a local newspaper here.
But due to the recent developments, she is ready to face the media to make further clarifications, she added.
The principal author of the the said resolution was Provincial Board Member Giovanni A. Balmadrid. The other co-sponsors were Arnel B. Turado, Jose Romeo R. Francisco, Lorenzo T. Templonuevo Jr., Gregorio E. Angeles and Joseph Al Randie B. Wong.