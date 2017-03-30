FICELCO seeks new General Manager

To be qualified, an applicant must be a graduate of Business Administration, Engineering (Electrical, Mechanical ECE), Accounting, Finance, Management, or Behavioral Science; preferably has a master's degree or postgraduate degree; have at least five years of managerial experience in a utility-related business enterprise; computer literate; and willing to relocate with his/her family to Catanduanes.
The starting salary is P65,000.00
Application forms and additional information may be obtained from the Institutional Development Department, 6th Floor, NEA Building, NIA Road, Diliman, Quezon City.
The deadline for submission is on 11 April 2017.