P200K offered for lead on Masbate jouno slay

|Joaquin "Jun" Briones
NAGA CITY—The family and friends of slain mediaman Joaquin "Jun" Briones, through the National Press Club of the Phils. and in coordination with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) have raised P200,000 reward money for whoever may give information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect/s.
Informants may contact local police officials in Masbate who are members of the special investigation task group (SITG) or the leaderships of the NPC and PTFoMS.
It will be recalled that former hard-hitting local commentator Briones was assassinated at 8:45 a.m. Monday by two unidentified persons on board a motorcycle.
Chief Inspector Malu Calubaquib, regional information officer of the Philippine National Police, said that the incident occurred at Bombon bridge, at Sitio Feeder Road, Barangay Bacolod, this town.
The victim suffered four gun shot wounds on his back.
Briones, also known as “Dos por Dos”, is a a columnist of Remate, a national tabloid.
He is the brother of Rey Briones, editor-in-chief and publisher of Pilipino Mirror newspaper.