GENTLE BREEZE by Nelly Favis-Villafuerte | Inspiring story for the soul

***
In 2 Timothy 2:24, we are asked to be kind to everybody. Kindness is simply loving people more than they deserve. Let me share a story about the power of kindness. This is a true story of a famous doctor of the Johns Hopkins Hospital in the US passed on to me and others through the Internet. This story is said to be included in a book by Leo Buscaglia.
***
“The year was 1863, on a spring day in Northern Pennsylvania. A poor boy was selling goods door to door to pay his way through school. He realized he had only a dime left, and that he was hungry. So he decided he would ask for a meal at the next house. However, he lost his nerve when a lovely young woman opened the door.
“Instead of a meal, he asked for a drink of water. She thought he looked hungry and so she brought him a large glass of milk. He drank it slowly, and then asked, “How much do I owe you?”
“You don’t owe me anything,” she replied. “Mother has taught us never to accept pay for a kindness.” He said, “Then I thank you from my heart.” As Howard Kelly left that house, he not only felt stronger physically, but his faith in God and man was strengthened also. He had been ready to give up and quit.
“Years later, that young woman became critically ill. The local doctors were baffled. They finally sent her to the big city, where they called in specialists to study her rare disease.
“Dr. Howard Kelly was called in for the consultation. When he heard the name of the town she came from, he went down the hall of the hospital to her room. Dressed in his doctor’s gown, he went in to see her. He recognized her at once. He went back to the consultation room determined to do his best to save her life. From that day, he gave special attention to the case.
“After a long struggle, the battle was won. Dr. Kelly requested from the business office to pass the final billing to him for approval. He looked at it, then wrote something on the edge, and the bill was sent to her room. She feared to open it, for she was sure it would take the rest of her life to pay for it all. Finally, she looked, and something caught her attention on the side of the bill. She read these words:
“PAID IN FULL WITH ONE GLASS OF MILK…”
(Signed)
Dr. Howard Kelly*”
***
Do you have a kind heart? Do you reach out to help others with acts of kindness? Do you have kind words for others? Pass it on with joy! Your kindness will melt misunderstanding, mistrust, hostility, bitterness, hatred, vindictiveness – and self pity.
***
