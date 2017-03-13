FLASH: Mediaman shot dead in Masbate

Monday, March 13, 2017

MILAGROS, Masbate 3/13/17) Former hard-hitting local commentator Joaquin Briones was assassinated at 8:45 a.m. by two unidentified persons on board a motorcycle.

Chief Inspector Malu Calubaquib, regional information officer of the Philippine National Police, said that the incident occurred at Bombon bridge, at Sitio Feeder Road, Barangay Bacolod, this town.

The victim suffered four gun shot wounds on his back.

Briones, also known as “Dos por Dos”, is a a columnist of Remate, a national tabloid.

He is the brother of Rey Briones, editor-in-chief and publisher of Pilipino Mirror newspaper.

In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Rey Briones said he does not think the murder has anything to do with his (Joaquin's) profession as a journalist as he has been discussing national issues.

"We are looking at another angle, which is probably related to politics. My brother previously ran as vice mayor of our town," he said.

At press time, the investigation is still underway. (With a report from Jet Ramos)
