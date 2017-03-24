Friday, March 24, 2017

Ex-Cam Norte Gov. Typoco charged with graft


MANILA 3/24/17 (Bicol Standard) —The Office of Special Prosecutor under the Ombudsman has charged ex-Camarines Norte Gov. Jesus "Atoy" Typoco, Jr. for violation of the Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for the alleged anomalous purchase of fertilizer in March 2004.

Also charged are seven others, including provincial accountant Maribeth Malaluan, Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) members, Jose Atienza, Lorna Coreses, Cesar Paita, Rodolfo Salamero, Jose Rene Ruidera, and Alex Rivera, President of Hexaphil Agriventures, Inc. (Hexaphil).

The officials allegedly conspired with Rivera in the purchase of liquid fertilizer worth P4 million without the required public bidding.

The legitimacy of Hexaphil as a company was also questioned, as it had allegedly no business permit or license to operate.

The recommended bail for each respondent is P30,000.

It will be recalled that in 2015, Typoco was convicted for falsification of public documents.
