DPWH readies roads for Holy Week

"I may be new in this region, but I am aware that Region 5 is known for its amazing tourist destinations here and abroad," said Regional Director Danilo E. Versola of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in a recent meeting with key officials.
Through a memorandum issued by DPWH Sec. Mark Villar concerning the Lakbay Alalay program of the government, RD Versola instructed all District Engineers to intensify the road maintenance activities in their areas of jurisdiction.
"All road sections must be well-maintained and free from potholes," he said.
Where construction, improvement, or maintenance activities are ongoing, or where traffic congestion on a particular route may be encountered, DPWH project or maintenance engineers were instructed to install appropriate traffic advisory where specific locations and corresponding distances of entry and exit points for alternate routes to bypass these areas are indicated.
This early, the director ordered the preparation for the activation of Motorist Assistance Teams regionwide.
Thirty-one Motorist Assistance Centers will be installed along the conspicuous places of the national road: 12 from the mainland provinces and 19 from the island provinces.
This is in coordination with the LTO, PNP, and concerned LGUs.