DepEd lowers minimum age of student employment this year

“Under this year’s Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), we are allowing students aged 15 years old and above to join the program. Previously, they must be at least 18 years old, according to Dr. Juan Araojo, OIC of Youth Formation Division (YFD).
“This is to accommodate those students who are in Senior High School,” he added.
The SPES trainees will be employed at the DepEd for 40 working days under the supervision of the YFD.
A Memorandum has been issued to the field announcing that the application for the program is open beginning last week of February and will run until March 27.
Those who are interested to join the program must have the following qualifications 1) student/out-of-school youth (OSY) at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old; 2) must be enrolled this school year (in school) / must have the intention to enroll next school year (out-of-school); 3) the combined annual net income of both parents, including his/her own income if any, must not exceed P143,000; 4) Student must have obtained at least an average passing grade during the last school year/term attended; and 5) Must possess office skills such as knowledge in computer applications.
Requirements to accomplish are the following: 1) SPES application form; 2) birth certificate (certified true copy); and 3) photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return of parents or certification issued by BIR that the parents are exempted from payment of tax, or Original Certificate of Indigence, or Original Certificate of Low Income issued by the barangay.
Interested applicants may submit their application form, including the requirements enclosed in a brown envelope, to the Office of the Youth Formation Division, 3rd Floor, Mabini Building, DepEd Central Office, Meralco Ave., Pasig City. They may also scan and send their application and requirements (zip file SPES2017) to the email address blss.yfd@deped.gov.ph.
Republic Act No. 7323 s. 1999, as amended by Republic Act No. 9547, seeks to encourage employment of students to government offices during summer, through incentive jointly granted by the DepEd and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).