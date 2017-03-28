DepEd bans unhealthy food, beverages in schools

These guidelines were stated under the “Policy and Guidelines on Healthy Food and Beverage Choices in Schools and in DepEd Offices,” which was signed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones last March 14.
The policy gave strict instructions against the consumption of foods like chips, French fries and other deep-fried food, instant noodles, ice cream, sweet pastries, and all candies. Beverages like soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, flavored and sweetened water, and powdered juice drinks are also prohibited.
Instead, DepEd promotes eating nutritious food, and drinking only sugar-free beverages, or potable water.
This is in line with their goal to encourage healthy eating habits and create a healthy environment for students, teachers, and employees.