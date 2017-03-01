Daet's PB Musa faces Ombudsman complaint

The complaints were signed by Barangay Kagawads Crisanto Raymundo, Violeta Bacerdo, Alex Trinidad and Ferdinand Chua, all incumbent barangay officials of Barangay V.
The complainants pointed to some alleged irregularities in the purchase of a garbage truck and a parcel of land.
It was learned by BICOL STANDARD that Atty. Adoracion A. Agaba, Director of Preliminary Investigation, Administrative Adjudication and Prosecution Bureau B of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon has ordered Musa to answer the said complaints within ten (10) days upon receipt of his copy.
Meanwhile, Musa categorically denied all the allegations hurled against him by saying that the truck acquisition as well as the lot purchase was above made in strict adherence to the law.
He further stressed that the complainants are his political rivals, and that the allegations are politically motivated.
He also mentioned the name of Kgd Raymundo, one of those who signed in the complaint to be planning to run against him in the forthcoming barangay polls.
The cases against Musa are docketed under OMB-L-C-17-0037 and OMB-L-17-0035.