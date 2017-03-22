CSNC Alumni Federation prexy announces schedule of election

Said election will be held in their different campuses on April 1 at 2 p.m.
Dongon told the BICOL STANDARD that as much as possible wants to invite as many alumni as possible so they can actively participate in choosing their officials who can represent them in the planning and crafting of programs that affects their campuses.
He reiterated that their participation in the alumni affairs would strengthen further the present involvement of former students who are still eager to help in the development of CSNC.
The simultaneous elections will be held in the following campuses: CSNSC Main, Labo, Abano, Entienza, and Mercedes.
Meanwhile, all elected presidents coming from the different campuses will also elect the alumni federation President, who will automatically be a member of the Board of Trustees of the CSNSC.
In the same interview, Dongon said that he still wants to make himself available to be the Federation President of the Alumni Association.
If re-elected, he said he will continue to provide the alumni a dignified representation, like what he is doing now.
