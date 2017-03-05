Cesar Chavez is DOTr Usec

MANILA 3/5/17 (Bicol Standard) – Bicolano broadcaster Cesar Chavez has been named as the new Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.
Chavez was appointed as the Usec. on Rails and Toll Roads.
He replaced Noel Kintanar, who resigned from his post last November.
This is his fifteenth presidential appointment since the time of former President Corazon Aquino.
Chavez, who hails from Pugay, San Jose, Camarines Sur, previously served as Assistant Vice President at Manila Broadcasting Company, Assistant General Manager for Planning at Metro Manila Development Authority, President and Vice Chairman of the Board at University of Caloocan City, Deputy Administrator at Light Rail Transit Authority, Director, Member of the Board at Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at National Youth Commission, and Commissioner-at-Large at National Youth Commission, and chief executive officer at Presidential Council for Youth Affairs.
He studied at Studied at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the National Defense College of the Philippines.