CAMPUS LIFE | 34 Bicolano students get 'Youth Excellence' award

“The YES awards that consisted of gold medals accorded by DOST Secretary Fortunato T. De La Peña was given to the 34 Bicolano students in ceremonies held at 2 p.m. at Kanzo Hall and Restaurant, Peñaranda Drive in this city,” said Dr. Pilita Lucena, DOST-Bicol public information officer.
Lucena said the gifted students in Bicol had earned 4 platinum, 6 gold, 6 silver, and 18 bronze medals in the science and math competitions.
She said four of the awards were earned in the grade school levels of the following contests: 12th International Mathematics Competition–Singapore; 2016 China Primary Math Olympiad or CPMO; 2016 International Mathematics Wizard Challenge or IMWiC; and 2016 Wizards at Mathematics International Competitions or WIZMIC.
Lucena said the 30 other awards were garnered in the secondary level of the 12th International Mathematics Competition–Singapore; 2016 CPMO; Young Inventors’ Challenge; and 2016 IMWiC.
She said DOST through the Science Education Institute has institutionalized the YES Awards, a recognition system for young achievers in international science and mathematics competitions.
Lucena said it is implemented yearly to further motivate and inspire the Filipino youth to strive for excellence in the fields of Science and Mathematics.
The 34 student-medalists came from the following schools in the Bicol region -- Sunshine International School, Ateneo De Naga University (ADNU)- Grade School, Albay Central School, Philippine Science High School-Bicol region campus, Ligao National High School, Legazpi Hope Christian School, St. Agnes’ Academy, St. Joseph School– Naga City, Aquinas University of Legazpi Science High School, Marcial O. Rañola Memorial School, Josephine F. Khonghun Special Education Center, ADNU – High School, and Blessed Lights Int’l Christian Academy. (PNA)
DOST regional directors throughout the country represented DOST Secretary De La Peña in awarding ceremonies scheduled for YES awardees in their respective regions. (PNA)