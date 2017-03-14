Calabanga kidnap victim rescued

Maulion, owner of a gasoline station, a poultry farm and a bakery said he was abducted by the suspects while he was on his farm.
“I was surprised when I saw the suspects pointing their gun to me. I was forced to come with them at gunpoint,” Maulion said.
The incident occurred on November 23, 2016 at Brgy. Mangiring, Calabanga, Camarines Sur.
He also narrated to the police that he was heavily guarded all the time by the suspects as they transferred from one place to another.
“There was a time when I was kept in a house just beside the residence of the barangay chairman of Camalig, Albay,” he said.
Meanwhile, during the press conference at Camp Crame, it was revealed that the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group was responsible for the rescue of Maulion, with the help of his parents, the local government units, and other barangay officials.
PNP Director General Roland “Bato” Dela Rosa further said that up to now the police are still validating some information regarding the other kidnap for ransom cases in Southern Luzon.
Initial reports reveal that the victim’s family had initially paid 1.4 million pesos to the kidnappers.
However, an additional amount of 1.2 million pesos was demanded by the kidnappers. It was at this point when the entrapment operation was set up that led to their arrest.
A brief firefight was reported before the suspects were overpowered by the police officers.
Gen. Bato Dela Rosa identified the gang leader as Gerry Mancera, Punong barangay of Maninila, Camalig, Albay. The other gang members who are now in the custody of the police are Joven Ortiz, Jefferson, Prudencio Ruiz and Cesar Garcia.
Bicol PNP Regional Director Melvin Ramon Buenafe said that the arrest of the kidnap-for-ransom suspects is one of their biggest accomplishments in the region.