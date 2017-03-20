BIR-Bicol head targets P10B collection

"I am extremely positive that we can reach our goal for this year in Bicol which is Php 10.9 billion,” he said as he explained the event is part of the localized information campaign to encourage taxpayers to pay the right taxes.
Tolentino said BIR records showed the collection for the past year had indicated a 16.25 percent increase over the previous year.
“We are expecting a growth rate of 20 percent from the 333,000 strong registered taxpayers (in the region)," he said.
Over a thousand local government officials, BIR’s partners among government line agencies, businessmen and groups of taxpayers’ organizations in the region attended the launch of the tax campaign which carries the theme "Tunay na Pagbabago" (true change).
The event that was held this afternoon at Casablanca Convention Hall in this city, was led by BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay.
He said the government derives 80 percent of its revenues from the BIR but these are contributed by the taxpayers.
“Taxes are the ‘lifeblood’ of our country. The government will not run without taxes that are contributed by the people,” he added. (by Connie Destura, PNA)