Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Home » , , , , » Bicolana GandaPulis Bernadette Detecio needs your votes!

Bicolana GandaPulis Bernadette Detecio needs your votes!



SORSOGON CITY 3/28/17–The Police Regional Office 5 is urging Bicolanos to show support for PO2 Bernadette Detecio, Bicol's official contender for Ganda Pulis 2017.

The competition is the first-ever nationwide search for the policewoman who personifies, not only beauty and intelligence, but more importantly, the attitude and virtues of a good Filipina who strives to work for positive change in our society.

To vote for Bernadette, please follow these steps:

1. Please LIKE the "Ganda Pulis 2017" Facebook page using this link:
https://www.facebook.com/Gandapulis2017/

2. Click LIKE and COMMENT on the photo of PRO5's very own PO2Bernadette B Detecio using this link:
https://m.facebook.com/Gandapulis2017/photos/a.1795218617459510.1073741831.1789700344678004/1795224700792235/?type=3

3. SHARE her photo with the hashtags #GandaPulis#MsPNP2017 on your post.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

PDIC takes over Goa bank

Rural Bank of Goa Photo: PDIC MANILA— The Monetary Board (MB) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) prohibited Rural Bank of Goa (...

 