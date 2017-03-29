Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Bahay Pag-Asa to open in Ligao City


LIGAO CITY, Albay 3/29/17 (Bicol Standard)—A home for children in conflict with the law, called Bahay Pag-Asa or House of Hope, will soon open in this city.

This after a memorandum of agreement between Gov. Al Francis Bichara and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was signed last week.

The juvenile support facility will be housed inside the DSWD Complex at Barangay Nasisi.

Children in conflict with the law, or those alleged as, accused of, or adjudged as, having committed an offense under the law, may take refuge in the facility.

Under the MOA, the provincial government will improve, manage and maintain the building to provide short-term residential care to said children.
