Albay teacher stabbed to death


LEGAZPI CITY 3/10/17 (Bicol Standard)—A Senior High School teacher at Tabaco National High School was stabbed to death earlier this morning.

The victim was identified as Jordan Averilla y Boringot, 40 years old, single, and a resident of Purok 3, Bararanghawon, Tabaco City.

Averilla used to teach Ethics at Aquinas University of Legazpi. He was also a former seminarian.

Police records show that he was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife at around 3 a.m.

There are signs that his tongue also suffered from injuries, possibly indicating that he was hit by a blow to the mouth.

The victim, who was alone in his residence, sought for help from the neighbors after the stabbing incident.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at around 3:45 a.m.

The Tabaco police said that the perpetrator possibly intended to rob the victim’s residence, after noting that his wallet was missing.

They added that the suspect has already been identified.

Friends and relatives of the victim have taken to social media to seek justice for the slain teacher.
