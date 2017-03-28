Albay, Cam Norte get livelihood grants from DOLE

The distribution of the livelihood packages, which were given from late February to early March, were part of the labor department’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program or DILEEP, which seeks to provide an alternative livelihood to identified beneficiaries and ease poverty in the communities, said Raymond Escalante, DOLE-Bicol’s public information officer.
“We are not only giving away free stuff but what we are giving here, really, is the hope for a new life and new beginnings,” DOLE Bicol Director Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla, said.
In Camarines Norte, five barangays in Labo town received P1.5-million worth of livelihood package consisting of small hand tools, materials and equipment for 239 beneficiaries.
In Albay, 94 beneficiaries in far-flung Barangay Balogo in Oas town received a P0.6-million livelihood grant from DOLE. (by Gina V. Rodriguez, PNA)