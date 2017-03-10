Ako Bicol lobbies against recycling of drugs

This, according to Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe, Rep. Alfredo A. Garbin, and Rep. Christopher S. Co, is to deter abuse of the law on seized illegal drugs.
Said drugs, they lamented, “still find their way out of the facilities of the PDEA and out into the illegal drug trade.”
“Seized illegal drugs should be immediately disposed or destroyed so that they do not pose a temptation to well-meaning police officers,” the bill reads.
“If enacted into law, the bill will allow the admissibility of authenticated and dated photographs, plant sources of dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, as well as intruments/paraphernalia and/or laboratory equipment, without the need to present the actual objects,” the bill adds.
With the measure, the representatives said they hope that the recycling and reselling of seized illegal drugs will be lessened, if not eradicated.