(UPDATED) 6 dead in Tabaco City road mishap

TABACO CITY 3/5/17 (Bicol Standard)-- Six people were killed when a trailer truck loaded with sheet piles rammed into two houses and a motorcycle bearing plate number EA-28972 at the boundary of Estancia, Malinao and Quinastillojan, this city.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m.
The motorcycle driver was identified as Albert Begino Baroma, of legal age, married, while his back riders were Jasmine Hanolan Boringot, 36 years old, married and Mark Camero, a minor, all residents of P-7 Soa, Malinao, Albay.
The trailer truck driver was Orlando Bañadera Campo, 49 years old, married of P-1, Del Rosario Naga City.
Along with him, two crew members were riding the truck: Rommel Mendenilla Nantes, 27, of Barangay Laglag, Camalig, Albay; and James Lopez Romero, of legal age, of Palanog, Camalig, Albay.
Said aforementioned victims were all pronounced dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, Jason Almonte Bonganay, 28; Jefrey Almonte Bonganay, 32; and their father, Daniel Serrano Bonganay, all of P-6 Estancia, Malinao, Albay, were hurt in the accident.
Investigation is still underway.