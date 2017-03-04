4Ps program beneficiaries in Bicol to get rice subsidy – DSWD

Arnel Garcia, Department of Social Welfare and Development regional director said the rice subsidy is a commitment of President Rodrigo Duterte that was made during his first State of the Nation Address in 2016, to ensure that all Filipinos will be free from hunger and poverty.
The PHP600 subsidy shall be given to the 4Ps beneficiaries.
Garcia said the rice subsidy will be implemented based on the provisions of the General Appropriations Act of 2017 which was reiterated by DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.
Garcia said Taquiwalo has in turn issued a memorandum to the regional offices of the department that explicity stated that the rice assistance will be in the form of cash.
The household beneficiaries in Bicol as of January 31, 2017 are as follows: Albay--77,947; Camarines Norte--32,663; Camarines Sur-113,360; Catanduanes- 15, 796; Masbate-75,015 and Sorsogon-60,443.
In Bicol, Garcia said the provision for rice subsidy covers only the “registered, active and compliant” 4P households from ‘regular Conditional Cash Transfer’ or CCT and ‘Modified Conditional Cash Transfer’ or MCCT, including those who will be classified as ‘transitioning beneficiaries.’”
“They must be monitored by the program and have been compliant with at least one program conditionality monthly before they receive the same (rice subsidy),” he added. (by Connie B. Destura, PNA)