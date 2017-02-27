Youth urged to register for SK polls

“Now, more than ever, we must speak out, we must participate in electing our leaders,” Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, former chair of the Committee on Youth said.
Aquino made the call after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported a low turnout of registrants, which number just 193,229 from January to February 10 this year.
He said the Comelec is expecting six million new voters (two million regular-aged voters, and four million youth) before registration ends. The SK and barangay elections will be held simultaneously on Oct. 23, 2017.
SK Reform Act
Aquino, as former chair of the Committee on Youth pushed for passage of Republic Act No. 10742 or the SK Reform Act as co-author and co-sponsor in the 16th Congress.
The SK Reform Act, which is the first law with an anti-dynasty provision, prohibits relatives of elected officials up to second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity from seeking SK posts.
It also adjusts age limit of SK officials from 15 to 17 to 18 to 24 years old, making them legally capable of entering into contracts and be held accountable and liable for their actions.
SK officials will now be required to undergo leadership training programs to expose them to the best practices in governance and guide their development as leaders. (PNA)