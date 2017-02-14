UP honors DPWH Dir. Tagudando







A post in social media said the awards, which were given for the first time, recognized UP alumni and friends for their “extraordinary service” in making “initiatives that have helped UP perform its leadership role in higher education and national development.”



Tagudando received the medal of recognition during the awarding ceremony at the UP-Professional Schools in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on the first week of February.



Tagudando started work as general construction foreman in DPWH, which was then the Bureau of Public Works, in 1980.



Touted as the “highest honor UP can bestow upon its alumni and friends” the Oblation Award ceremony was headed by outgoing Pascual and UP Vice President for Public Affairs Edna Estifania Co. (PNA)

